BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army continued their military operations in the Dara’a Governrate on Friday, targeting the headquarters of the jihadist rebels inside the provincial capital.

According to a military source from the 5th Armored Division in Dara’a, the Syrian Arab Army destroyed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s headquarters inside the provincial capital, while also killing at least eight jihadist rebels in the process.

Inside this headquarters for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham was three bunkers that were filled with weapons and explosives, the military source added.

In addition to their attack on the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s HQ, the Syrian Arab Army also destroyed two machine gun turrets and several motorcycles that belonged to the jihadist rebels near the Al-Masri Roundabout.

source