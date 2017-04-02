To fight a land war with Russia, the head of America’s European Military Command, Curtis Scaparrotti, told the House Armed Services Committee that he needs a larger combat force, including an armoured division and more warships. New US bases for growing deployment of troops in Europe are already prepared.

“We need a greater force there,” Scaparrotti insisted, saying that more armored and mechanized brigades are needed in Europe along with offer appropriate artillery and air defense for a full-scale war with Russia. He also sought more anti-submarine capability.

When asked why the US is suddenly needing so much additional military force in Europe, Scaparrotti cited Russia’s annexation of crimea, insisting it proved Russia is “a competitor” to the United States in Eastern Europe, and that the US needs more forces there to “prevent” war.

General Scaparrotti also made a demand, that the United States of America must supply lethal arms to Ukraine. “I personally believe that we need to consider lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine,” Scaparrotti said.

Apart from it, last week Ukraine’s Defence Ministry published photos from the latest training exercises in the Lvov region, where Ukrainian servicemen are being trained up to NATO standards by instructors from the United States, Canada, Poland and Lithuania.

source