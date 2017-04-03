Tags

Explosion in St. Petersburg Metro, several feared dead (GRAPHIC IMAGES)

© сторожевая башня / Twitter

A suspected IED explosion inside a car of the St. Petersburg Metro system has resulted in casualties among passengers, according to the transit system’s management. An evacuation is underway and some stations have been closed for entry.

Preliminary reports indicate that some 10 people may have been killed and 20 injured in the blast, news agencies said citing sources close to the investigation.

The incident reportedly happened at the Sennaya station of the northwestern Russian city’s underground transit system.

Лентач @the_lentach

В Петербурге на станции “Технологический институт” произошёл взрыв в вагоне метро.

1:56 PM – 3 Apr 2017

The local rescue services told TASS they were responding to the report of the smoke, but could not provide any detail.

Philipp Kireev @mynameisphiIipp

В Питере взрыв в метро

1:49 PM – 3 Apr 2017

At least eight stations of the metro have been closed for passengers.

сторожевая башня @cnn_russian

В метро Санкт-Петербурга произошел взрыв, есть пострадавшие http://ift.tt/2nA422J 

2:06 PM – 3 Apr 2017

Some of the images show several bodies lying next to the damaged car, with blood apparently spilt on a bench.

RIA Novosti said evacuation of people from the affected area was underway.

RTVi @RTVi

Здесь собираем все подробности о взрывеhttp://rtvi.com/news/29020-v-peterburge-proizoshel-vzryv-v-metro 

Некто Никто @Vozrozhdenie88

@RTVi @romabordunov Как минимум три станции метро закрыты, людей толпы, никто ничего не знает.. pic.twitter.com/RFuNzrvVOY

2:06 PM – 3 Apr 2017

The metro management said they received reports of an explosion inside the car, possibly of an improvised explosive device.

Photos taken near the Sennaya Ploshchad station entry showed firefighter vehicles involved in responding to the emergency.

Открытая Россия

@openrussia_org

Станция метро Сенная площадь сейчасhttps://openrussia.org/notes/708136/ 

2:31 PM – 3 Apr 2017

© Yandex

DETAILS TO FOLLOW