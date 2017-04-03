BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – At approximately 2 P.M. (Damascus Time), the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fired a barrage of mortar shells and rockets towards the Al-Mazra’a District of Damascus City.

According to Al-Masdar’s Damascus correspondent, Ibrahim Joudeh, the jihadist rebels attempted to strike the Russian embassy inside the Syrian capital; however, they barely missed their intended target this afternoon.

Joudeh added that at least 20 artillery shells and rockets were fired towards the Russian embassy in Damascus, but luckily, no one was severely wounded by this attack.

The jihadist attack on the Russian embassy was followed by a number of airstrikes from the Russian Air Force, as they pummeled Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the town of Jobar.