Turkish-backed terrorists get Russian-barbecued

A terrifying sight for head-choppers all over the world
Russian warplanes bombed Ahrar al-Sham positions near the border with Turkey on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Ahrar al-Sham enjoys backing from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and is one of the largest rebel factions in Syria. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Russia, Syria, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

And unlike other members of the U.N. Security Council (we won’t name names), Russia has a very low tolerance for terrorists.

Earlier this week, Ahrar al-Sham took a few shots at a Russian helicopter — and then awarded themselves medals for their heroic deed.

Russia has now returned the favor.

Kom News @KomNewsCom

: Russian warplanes bombed Turkey-backed Ahrar al-Sham targets on the Turkish-Syrian border – reports – Kom News

11:20 PM – 1 Apr 2017

 

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Yusha Yuseef

@MIG29_

Russian night airstrikes target militants bases near the Turkish border

11:22 PM – 1 Apr 2017

According to reports, the jihadist group claims that Russia entered Turkish airspace during the raid:

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

NDF @NatDefFor

Huge explosion heard in after hit Ahrar Sham in Sarmada&Dana villages (Jihadists are claiming that jets used Turkish airspace)

11:32 PM – 1 Apr 2017

Will a participation trophy make them feel better?

It’s possible that these airstrikes were also targeting “convoys” heading to Latakia, where Russia’s air base is located.

Ivan Sidorenko @IvanSidorenko1

Report by . Suspicious convoys seen passing through Harim from Al Danah CS.

9:24 PM – 1 Apr 2017
