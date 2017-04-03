Russian warplanes bombed Ahrar al-Sham positions near the border with Turkey on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Ahrar al-Sham enjoys backing from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and is one of the largest rebel factions in Syria. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Russia, Syria, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

And unlike other members of the U.N. Security Council (we won’t name names), Russia has a very low tolerance for terrorists.

Earlier this week, Ahrar al-Sham took a few shots at a Russian helicopter — and then awarded themselves medals for their heroic deed.

Russia has now returned the favor.

According to reports, the jihadist group claims that Russia entered Turkish airspace during the raid:

Will a participation trophy make them feel better?

It’s possible that these airstrikes were also targeting “convoys” heading to Latakia, where Russia’s air base is located.