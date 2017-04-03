Media Weeps For ‘Ultra-Conservative Moderate Rebels’ After Russia Bombs Terrorists Near Turkish Border
Reuters does it again
“Jets believed to be Russian hit an outpost run by moderate rebel forces in northwestern Syria near a major border crossing with Turkey, killing at least one fighter and wounding several people,” Reuters reported on Sunday, obviously referring to Saudi and Turkish-backed jihadists who are designated terrorists — even in Germany.
According to Reuters, Russian airstrikes targeted “Babeska, a village in Idlib province that has become a haven for several moderate Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, mainly Jaish al Islam“.
So Jaish al Islam is a “moderate FSA” group hanging out in Idlib?
That’s nice — aside from the fact that it’s 100% not true on all counts: