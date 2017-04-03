“Jets believed to be Russian hit an outpost run by moderate rebel forces in northwestern Syria near a major border crossing with Turkey, killing at least one fighter and wounding several people,” Reuters reported on Sunday, obviously referring to Saudi and Turkish-backed jihadists who are designated terrorists — even in Germany.

According to Reuters, Russian airstrikes targeted “Babeska, a village in Idlib province that has become a haven for several moderate Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, mainly Jaish al Islam“.

So Jaish al Islam is a “moderate FSA” group hanging out in Idlib?

That’s nice — aside from the fact that it’s 100% not true on all counts:

source