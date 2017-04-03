BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:26 P.M.) – Moscow is disappointed by attempts to justify terrorists’ offensive near Damascus and Hama in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Official Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, stressing that this “propaganda game” is inadmissible, TASS reported.

“The consequences of the large-scale bloody provocation are being cleared out now, and Syrian forces are returning to their positions,” Zakharova noted.

“We detected that the terrorists’ activities near Damascus and Hama had been well synchronized and very thoroughly worked out,” she added. “The al-Nusra radicals managed to attract militants from groups that had joined the ceasefire in their offensives.”

Moscow “is disappointed by the assessments of these events by some opposition politicians and certainly Western and regional mass media outlets that try to justify the terrorists,” Zakharova emphasized. “They depicted this as a success for the Free Syrian Army in the fight against the regime.”

“This propaganda game is inadmissible,” she stressed. “Everyone should understand that any activities involving al-Nusra, the Islamic State and other branches of Al-Qaeda should be condemned decisively and in absolute terms.”

