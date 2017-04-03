BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A large group of Russian Marines and military police arrived to the predominately Christian city of Mhardeh this past weekend in order to help protect the area and join the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) as they begin a massive operation to recover the territory they lost from the jihadist rebels.

According to a military source in western Syria, the Syrian Arab Army and their Russian, Hezbollah, and Iranian allies are planning to launch a massive offensive that will target the Northern Hama Plain located just south of the Idlib Governorate’s provincial border.

Previously, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces were able to recover several villages they lost in northern Hama last week, including Arzeh, Khattab, and Majdal near the provincial capital.

This new offensive will concentrate on sealing the Hama-Idlib border, while also positioning the pro-government forces to attack the jihadist stronghold of Khan Sheikhoun, which is located south of the historical city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

