BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-‘Izza kidnapped the inhabitants of Khattab in northern Hama before fleeing the village this past weekend, a family member of the kidnapped told Al-Masdar News on Tuesday.

Several civilians remained inside Khattab after the Syrian Arab Army withdrew from the village two weeks ago; this left them at the mercy of the jihadist rebels that took control of the area.

“Some people in Khattab decided to stay when jihadists entered…so their houses wouldn’t get looted,” the family member added.

“But the jihadists then took them all to Khan Sheikhoun,” he concluded.

The total number of civilians that were kidnapped in Khattab is still unknown, as some people fled the area before the jihadist rebels began their offensive.

