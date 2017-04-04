BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck a jihadist gas factory in the Idlib Governorate town of Khan Sheikhoun today, Lebanese journalist Hosein Murtada reported this afternoon.

In addition to Murtada’s claim, Syrian Arab Army soldiers in northern Hama denied the use of chemicals weapons today, despite allegations by opposition activists regarding a sarin gas attack.

According to the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 35 civilians were killed by this alleged sarin gas attack.

The Syrian National Council has called on the United Nations to immediately investigate this attack.