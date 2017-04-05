BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:14 A.M.) – Speaking in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov confirmed that the Syrian Air Force has conducted an airstrike on a militant warehouse where chemical weapons being delivered to Iraq were stored.

According to Konashenkov, the strike was conducted between 11.30 to 12.30 local time and targeted a militant-held ammunition depot on the eastern outskirts of the city Khan Sheikhun.

He stated, “Workshops for the production of land mines stuffed with poisonous substances were on the territory of this warehouse.” He added that the chemical weapons had been delivered to Iraq and repeatedly used there as confirmed by international organisations.

He also stressed, “this ammunition with poisonous substances were also used by militants in Syrian Aleppo,” which caused the same symptoms as the victims in Khan Sheikhun.

source