DAMASCUS, SYRIA (18:35 P.M.) – Moments ago, a French suicide bomber nicknamed ‘Abu Anas Al-Faransi’ detonated his suicide belt on a gathering of Kurdish fighters in an embattled rural area west of Raqqa city.

The Islamic State suicide attack killed 16 Kurdish soldiers of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) if one is to believe a bulletin released by Amaq Agency.

The ISIS-linked outlet said the incident occurred at the Safsafah Farms, directly east of Tabqa city which was recently encircled by Kurdish forces.

Thousands of European foreign fighters have joined Islamic State ranks since the rise of the self-proclaimed caliphate. Just two weeks ago, a British national also blew himself up amid the battle for Mosul across the border.

