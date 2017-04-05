DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:15 P.M.) – Due to financial issues, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) affiliated faction ‘Jabhat al-Shamiyah’ announced it would reduce wages for its militants across the embattled country.

In a newly released statement, the FSA group said regular fighters would have their salary reduced by 10% while officers would endure a 20% decrease.

FSA factions rely mostly on Turkey and Gulf states to fund the ongoing rebellion against the Syrian government. In the past, the US has also tacitly provided financial support that has now largely stopped following the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20.

The full online statement can be read in Arabic here: