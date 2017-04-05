DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:50 P.M.) – Tensions soared between Ahrar al-Sham Movement and Ahfad Salahalddin in northern town of Qabasin over a personal dispute.

Both Ahrar al-Sham and he Kurdish Ahfad Salahalddin are backed by Turkey.

Local activists said that militants of the Islamist movement of Ahrar al-Sham stormed the Kurdish-controlled town in order to arrest its leader. The reason of this tension was sparked when a Kurdish fighters insulted the leadership of Ahrar.

Eight Kurdish fighters were arrested and taken to an unknown destination before the issue was resolved the fighters were freed. However, Qabasin is still encircled by Ahrar fighters.

Established in early 2016 with support from Turkey, the Liwa Ahfad Salahaddin group was meant to fight both the anti-Turkey Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as well as the Syrian government forces.

