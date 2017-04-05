DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:50 P.M.) – Tensions soared between Ahrar al-Sham Movement and Ahfad Salahalddin in northern town of Qabasin over a personal dispute.
Both Ahrar al-Sham and he Kurdish Ahfad Salahalddin are backed by Turkey.
Local activists said that militants of the Islamist movement of Ahrar al-Sham stormed the Kurdish-controlled town in order to arrest its leader. The reason of this tension was sparked when a Kurdish fighters insulted the leadership of Ahrar.
Established in early 2016 with support from Turkey, the Liwa Ahfad Salahaddin group was meant to fight both the anti-Turkey Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as well as the Syrian government forces.