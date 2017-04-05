DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:20 A.M.) – Explosive hell cannon fire resulted in substantial human and material losses for Mhardeh on Tuesday as unknown rebel factions repeatedly shelled the predominately Christian city after losing control of a dozen villages to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Hama over the past week.

Three buildings in downtown Mhardeh were completely razed to the ground by the indiscriminate artillery bombing, resulting in the death of 3 non-combattants, seriously wounding 7 and causing minor injuries to others.

At least 15 shells landed on the city, a military source told Al-Masdar News. Recently, Russian military police arrived in Mhardeh while the SAA, allied Shi’ite paramilaries and pro-government Christian militias also have established a joint defensive garrison.

Photos of the aftermath of Mhardeh’s bombardment:

Mhardeh is still being shelled as we speak while civilians have been rushed into shelters. Earlier today, the St. George Roman Orthodox Church was damaged due to mortar attacks.