Thirty six Tomahawk cruise missiles worth $110.271 million, fired by the US Navy on the night of Friday, did not reach the Ash Sha’irat airbase.

The Russian Defence Ministry has assessed effectiveness of the missile strike, carried out by the US Navy on the Syrian Ash Sha’irat airbase, as extremely low. According to spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, only 23 missiles, launched by US Navy destroyers, reached the airbase, while in total, 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired.

“On April 7, between 3:42 and 3:56 am Moscow time, a massive missile strike with 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles was carried out on the Syrian base of Ash Sha’irat (Homs province) by two US Navy destroyers (the Ross and the Porter) from the Mediterranean Sea in the area of Crete island. According to data of Russian means of objective control, only 23 missiles reached the Syrian airbase. A place of the fall of the remaining 36 cruise missiles is unknown,” Konashenkov said.

The spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry noted that a warehouse with material-and-technical stuff, an educational building, a canteen, six Mig-23 aircraft, which were in repair hangars, as well as a radar station, were destroyed in the attack.

President of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov, noted that the cost of the US missile strike on the Syrian airbase is financially incommensurable with the inflicted damage.

“To be honest, I’m surprised – if only nine aircraft were destroyed as a result of the launch of 59 missiles, then this action of Washington is absolutely meaningless. This is just a waste of the US defense budget, as these missiles cost twice as much as the old MiG-22 and Su-22 that were in service in the Syrian Air Force,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Sivkov’s words.

The expert reminded that during the US military campaign in Iraq, the US Army used only 10-15 missiles of such a class to inflict the same amount of damage to the enemy.

“It turns out that this action turned out to be a total failure. I had a better opinion about the US Armed Forces,” Sivkov said.

Indeed, according to the Program Acquisition Cost by Weapon System of the Fiscal Year 2017 Budget Request of the US Department of Defense, the cost of one Tomahawk cruise missile is $1.869 million. In this way, for the past night, the US Navy fired 59 missiles worth $110.271 million. As 36 cruise missiles did not reach the target, $67.284 million were wasted. It is obvious that the damage, inflicted by the Tomahawks, cannot be be commensurate with the cost of the missiles’ launching.

On the night of Friday, two warships of the US Navy launched dozens of cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean Sea at the airbase, controlled by the Syrian government forces, in response to an alleged poison gas attack in Idlib province. According to the Pentagon, in total, 59 missiles were fired. The US missiles targeted the Shayrat airbase, from which, according to the US government, the chemical attack was carried out on Idlib.

