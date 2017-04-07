“You’re falling for the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen”

A Marine veteran warns Donald Trump that he is being “duped” on Syria and that the vast majority of the president’s supporters will not endorse regime change.

Trump said today that he was considering military intervention in response to a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said steps are underway” to create an international coalition to topple Bashar Al-Assad.

Former Marine Angelo John Gage, who served two tours in Iraq, took to Twitter to warn Trump that he was being deceived.

Asserting that Trump was cozying up to the same media and the deep state that has tried to destroy him at every turn, Gage said he voted for Trump “to make America great again, not make the Middle East great again.”

“We have no interest in Syria….we have to focus on our own country and you’re being distracted and duped – it’s so obvious – it’s blatantly obvious how ridiculous this narrative is and how fake it is,” said Gage.

“They lied about your taxes, they lied about Russian collusion, they lied about DNC rigging, they lied about everything and you’re falling for this – now they’re telling the truth about Syria, magically just for you,” he added.

“A lot of us voted for you because you’re supposed to be the ‘no war’ candidate – Hillary would have gotten us to war, you know that – yet here you are four months into your administration and you want to consider military action?” asked Gage.

The vet went on to question why Trump immediately chose to trust the same intelligence sources who have repeatedly lied in the past about weapons of mass destruction.

“You work for us, Mr. President – we voted for you because you were supposed to take care of us – none of us want to go to Syria….even if it was true it has nothing to do with us,” added Gage, opining that the jihadist rebels were the likely culprits behind the gas attack.

“You should know better, you’re supposed to be the strategic mastermind, but you’re falling for the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen – be smart, do the right thing and put America first,” he concluded.

Gage’s rant is in line with sympathies held by active duty and military veterans before Barack Obama’s 2013 threat to invade Syria when the United States came perilously close to embroiling itself in yet another disastrous attempt at regime change.

Back then, servicemembers posted images on social media vowing that they would not act as “Al-Qaeda’s air force” to help jihadists capture the country.

