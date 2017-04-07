The Truth About the Attack by British Journalist on the Ground 07 Friday Apr 2017 Posted by friendsofsyria in the truth ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, Chemical weapons, FSA, ISIS, media lies, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related