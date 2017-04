The most recent US war crime in Syria

The US has bombed the town of Hanedah in the western Raqqa countryside.

Al-Masdar news have named the 20 Syrian civilian victims, including children.

Aboud Al-Share and his two sons.

Ibrahim Muhammad and his son.

Yaseen Huwidy and his son.

Hamoud Al-Aani.

Fouwaz Al-Aani.

Ahmad Al-Muhammad.

Abd Al-Baset Al-Muhammad.

Majd Al-Yaseen.

source