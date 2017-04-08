A US airstrike in western Raqqa has killed at least 15 and injured dozens, according to multiple reports.

“The airstrike devastated an internet coffee shop in Hanedah town in western Raqqa countryside. The airstrike killed more than 20 civilians and injured dozens more,” according to Al Masdar News.

Time to convene another emergency Security Council meeting?

Will Donald Trump now launch 60 Tomahawk missiles at the US air base in Kobani? Think of the children.

We look forward to your melodramatic speech, Nikki.RT is covering it:

source