At least 15 Syrians killed in US airstrike in western Raqqa

Someone make slides for Nikki Haley
A US airstrike in western Raqqa has killed at least 15 and injured dozens, according to multiple reports.

“The airstrike devastated an internet coffee shop in Hanedah town in western Raqqa countryside. The airstrike killed more than 20 civilians and injured dozens more,” according to Al Masdar News.

Time to convene another emergency Security Council meeting?

Leith Abou Fadel

@leithfadel

Breaking: US airstrike kills 20+ civilians in west Raqqa. Many children among the dead.

1:48 PM – 8 Apr 2017

 

Reuters Top News

@Reuters

Syrian Observatory says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa http://reut.rs/2oPtuoY 

1:59 PM – 8 Apr 2017
Photo published for Syrian Observatory says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa

Syrian Observatory says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa

An air strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State killed 15 people including four children in a village west of the jihadists’ stronghold of Raqqa on…

reuters.com

Will Donald Trump now launch 60 Tomahawk missiles at the US air base in Kobani? Think of the children.

Nikki Haley

@nikkihaley

1:10 AM – 8 Apr 2017 · Manhattan, NY

We look forward to your melodramatic speech, Nikki.RT is covering it:

