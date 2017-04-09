Trump’s Latest FEC Disclosure Shows Trump Has Stock In Company That Made Bombs Used In Syria

According to Trump’s most recent FEC disclosure, Trump has stock in Raytheon, the company that made the bombs the U.S. used in its Thursday attack on Syria.

Trump fired off 59 of them Thursday night in response to the Assad regime in Syria gassing its own people. Each one of those missiles costs anywhere between $800,000 to $1.4 million, and Raytheon gets billion from the federal government for providing them. Taxpayers paid somewhere between $47 million and $82 million for the international incident.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Raytheon is now worth more than $1.5 billion more – in just one day after Trump’s attack on Syria.

Trump claimed in August of last year that he sold all his stocks in the summer but it’s unclear if he actually did – his latest financial disclosure came out in May 2016 – a full month before Trump made the claim. So, as of right now, all we know is that Trump could have profited off the Syrian bombing. Hence, another reason Trump needs to release his financials and his tax returns – so far he’s refusing to do so.

If Trump wants to dismiss the speculation, he needs to release his returns, it’s as simple as that.

After news broke of the attack, Raytheon’s stock went surging. Shares gained 3.54 points, climbing nearly 2.3 percent in pre-market trading. That might not sound like much, but given the overall market value of the company, it just went up $1.5 billion in one day.

Also – Raytheon has contributed mightily to the Trump campaign and spends millions of dollars every year on lobbying. Just last year they spent $4,640,000. The year before that, $5,750,000.