Dalai Lama says Trump shows psychopathic behaviours which are similar to that of Hilter. He made this statement in Zurich when he met 6500 Tibetans in Switzerland.

Speaking to media after a grand offering ceremony organised by Tibetan community in Switzerland, he made several comments on world politics including sovereignty of Tibetan lands from Chinese rule.

When asked what he thinks of American politics where he has special interest he said “I see another Hitler in the making”. He further added that Trump is a great threat to humanity.

“If American people vote for Trump, it will be the end of great Amarican civilisation” he said.