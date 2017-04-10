Liberal left attacks on Tulsi Gabbard for having the audacity to question the Syria war frenzy.

No room for free speech. No dissent. No skepticism. Neocons, Democrats, liberal leftists…all united to remove Assad, prop up ISIS and begin WW3.

The warmonger knives are coming out for Gabbard in what is looking like Iraq WMDs all over again.

Gabbard spoke with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer who all of a sudden finds Trump very presidential and capable.

Gabbard, who sits on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, drew criticism earlier this year when she took a somewhat mysterious trip alone to meet with Assad in Syria without alerting House Speaker Paul Ryan. The liberal Democrat subsequently explained she simply wanted to engage in dialogue with Assad though it clearly burned some bridges within her own party. Per CNN:

Gabbard told CNN on Friday that she wants to achieve peace in Syria, “Why should we just blindly follow this escalation of a counterproductive regime-change war?”

“There’s responsibility that goes around,” Gabbard said.”Standing here pointing fingers does not accomplish peace for the Syrian people. It will not bring about an end to this war.”

Here is Neera Tanden, President of the Center for American Progress and author of numerous embarrassing email exchanges with John Podesta, called on Hawaiians to oust their Representative, Tulsi Gabbard, for having the audacity to question whether Assad was responsible for the recent chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Zerohedge further adds that “former DNC chair Howard Dean also decided to join in on ganging up on Gabbard, but he immediately got shut down by a follower who asked the obvious question of why engaging in dialogue was disqualifying for Gabbard but violating federal record retention laws and a Congressional subpoena was perfectly fine for Hillary.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Gabbard is just another Putin puppet who likely assisted Russian hackers in their efforts to take down Hillary…we sincerely hope the Congress launches an immediate investigation.”

