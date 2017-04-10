Kucinich tells Fox news, no evidence exists that Assad has used chemical weapons on his own people.

Dennis Kucinich hit all the main points.

He talks about the false flag Ghouta chemical attack.

He talks about the United States helping ISIS by attacking Assad.

He talks about helping Saudi Arabia (who Kucinich notes played a large role in 9-11), by attacking Assad.

When asked point blank about whether he believes Assad committed the chemical attacks, Kucinich said “NO”.

When asked if rebels have used chemical weapons, Kucinich said “YES”.

When asked point blank, “You would acknowledge that Assad has used chemical weapons on his own people before correct?”, Kucinich said, “I would NOT acknowledge that.”