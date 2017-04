Ladies and gentlemen, Donald “DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA” Trump:

Follow Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack.



119,655119,655 likes

Yes. Bravo.

$100 million to murder six Syrians and destroy nine airplanes from the 1970s.

(By the way: According to reports, the number is probably closer to 15 murdered Syrians — 6 soldiers and 9 civilians — but we’ll be conservative.)

Please clap.