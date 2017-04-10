Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Tel Aviv regime will continue to provide medical treatment to Takfiri militants fighting to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking before a weekly cabinet meeting in the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds on Sunday, Netanyahu stated that Israel would continue treating wounded militants as part of what he alleged to be a “humanitarian effort.”

The Israeli prime minister also repeated his regime’s full support for a recent missile strike by the US military against a Syrian air base.

The Pentagon said 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at the Shayrat airfield from two warships in the Mediterranean early on April 7. US officials claim that a chemical attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun, which reportedly left over 80 people dead, on April 4, had been launched from the airfield .

In this image released by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea on April 7, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

At least nine people were killed in the early morning strike, according to Syria’s official news agency, SANA.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US strike as “a flagrant aggression” against the Arab country, and said Washington’s real objective was to “weaken the strength of the Syrian army in confronting terrorist groups.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also censured the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

Netanyahu’s remarks came as the Syrian government says the Tel Aviv regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri militant groups wreaking havoc in Syria.

On April 28 last year, Syrian officials and locals confiscated a vehicle loaded with Israeli-manufactured weapons bound for the Daesh Takfiri terrorists in the Arab country’s southern province of Suwayda.

The vehicle, which was coming from eastern Dara’a Province, was heading to the eastern Badiya desert.

The file photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with a wounded Takfiri militant at an Israeli field hospital in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has been treating the wounded militants from Syria in its medical centers and hospitals since the outbreak of the foreign-sponsored Syrian conflict in March 2011. Syrian sources have frequently reported that, after receiving treatment at the Israeli hospitals, the militants return to Syria to continue their acts of sabotage and terror.

Israel has spent millions of dollars for the treatment of the militants injured in fighting with Syrian government forces, documents from Israeli hospitals show.

