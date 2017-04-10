The long history of FSA chemical weapons threats against the Syrian Arab Republic began in December 2012. This first was not covered by fake, war pimping msm that consistently engages in crimes against peace. Syria immediately requested a UN investigation. The UN ignored it, which is what the mafioso clique always does.

SyriaNews has discovered that the recent event of new US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, doing an imitation of previous ambassador Power was based on fake intelligence, and therefore is required to set the record straight, so that diplomat Haley may engage in the work of honest diplomacy, something unique to the criminal clique that runs the UN.

On 5 December 2012, the first threat of FSA chemical weapons attack against Syria came via a video from a lab-like room, in Turkey. The room’s shelves were filled bottles from the Turkish chemical company, Tekkim. The FSA “moderate rebel” did not name the substance used; nonetheless, the speed of its deadliness left no option but VX, the neurotoxic CW.

This FSA chemical weapons threat video shows graphic deaths of these cute rabbits.

Nerve agent VX is the most lethal of all neurotoxins, all of which are more potent than organophosphate CWs, which were originally developed as pesticides. VX was created by the UK; its sole use is genocide.

His Excellency Bashar al Ja’afari, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, immediately requested an investigation.

The request was ignored – by the mafioso clique that runs the UN: [Y]ou will find scandals that take place at this United Nations—scandals. It’s not a place to maintain peace and security, it is a place to demolish peace and security, to destabilize societies. It’s very easy, very easy at the United Nations, to destroy a country.

VX has recently made headlines in the ridiculous and fictitious reports that the half-brother of North Korea’s leader was murdered by its topical application, slapped onto his face by two women at an airport, and more absurd to imagine the first thing a coroner would check for in a sudden death is a chemical weapon, and the most dangerous of chemical weapons. The timing of this inane, baseless claim overlapped the visit of Saud king Salman, to Malaysia, during which time the inbred, anti-Islam wahhabi sex jihadist was given an honorary doctorate in orwellian philosophy. This absolute monarchy-to-state vist occurred within a month of CIA head Mike Pompeo visiting the camel shtupter, and presenting the terrorist award of gratitude to him. Pompeo’s visit was followed by a visit from madman US Senator John McQaeda McCain, who then illegally entered Syria, becoming another foreign terrorist there.

The masked man FSA chemical weapons terrorist threatened to unleash the quick acting neurotoxin against the Syrian people, specifically the Alawite minority, and all supporters of the Syrian government, and their president. The Alawite minority has been a frequent target of threats for extermination, since the beginning of the crisis.

The moderate savage killed two rabbits: One died 42 seconds after exposure, the other 45. The moderate spawn of Satan again threatened the Alawite population, all of Syrians opposed to foreign-funded terrorist invaders, and Syria’s water supply. He threatened the use of other CWs, and biological weapons. He denied involvement with al Qaeda, despite cheering al Qaeda’s terrorist part in trying to overthrow the Assad government. Note that in this chilling video, the human beast is wearing protective garb, including mask, goggles, and gloves (not worn by the women at the Malaysian airport who we are supposed to believe slapped fatal VX onto their victim, with bare hands and no facial protection).

On 21 December 2012 a new FSA chemical weapons threat video was uploaded to YouTube. The spokesman claimed this gang planning to unleash weapons of mass destruction was culled from *Syrian* chemical engineers, calling itself the Screaming Wind Chemical Battalion. This time, the rabbit-killer threatened to poison the Alsinn spring. Alsinn is the main water source for Latakia.

Again, the Alawite minority was specifically threatened, as were generic Syrian patriots. Additionally, women, children, and senior citizens were specifically mentioned as being on the genocide list. “We decided not to leave a single follower of this regime and its shabbihas on the face of this earth.” The FSA chemical weapons threat was also launched against SAMA TV news.

Imagine the international rage, were a terrorist gang to video itself from Canada, menacing the water supply of Lake Erie, and CNN. Western media was mute, though.

In this high level NATO operation, the FSA chemical weapons terrorist reports that Screaming Wind has developed a lethal mixture, “especially for poisoning the drinking water in civilian areas,” and which “can be packed inside rocket heads.”

There is a rocket launcher shown leaning against a map of Syria, with Alsinn shown via a poison icon. The terrorist threatens to unleash both chemical and biological weapons against the Syrian Arab Republic, in one month.

Turn off the volume to avoid hearing the terrible graphic sounds of the poisoned rabbit, as it drowns internally from the unnamed FSA chemical weapons poison.

In this 21 December 2012 FSA chemical weapons threat, the terrorist NATO chatterbox runs some interesting cover lies for Erdoganstan (formerly, Turkey). His propaganda seems ill-fitting, during that time frame. However, in the current climate of deluge of international geopolitical cheering of the rabid Erdogan, it is well-suited. The end of December 2016, the UNSC unanimously endorsed a [unilateral] ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Erdoganstan and Russia.

This was an arrogant circle-jerk of smarm, as a ceasefire did not require the support of the UN colonialists.

The FSA chemical weapons terrorist brayed that “the Turkish government has not supported us at all” except for the refugee camps. These camps were set up before the crisis was launched, and which have been made into sites for international, affluent sex tourists and from which have been stolen 10s of thousands of organs from Syrian bodies.

“It is our duty to thank them,” the FSA chemical weapons threats spokesman said, from his lab-like housing in Turkey.

Before continuing in the history of FSA chemical weapons threats against the Syrian Arab Republic, we must again explain the role of Turkey as state sponsor of terror against the SAR. In addition to the sex slave and organ theft camps – for which FSA chemical weapons terrorists offer gratitude – Turkey and Qatar sent their al Qaeda FSA terrorists to steal Syrian oil excavators in November 2012.

While it may be the duty of one NATO sponsored terrorist to thank another sponsor of terror, no civilized Syrian would ever be grateful to Muslim Brotherhood Erdoganstan for its abundant gifts:

On 19 March 2013, FSA chemical weapons threats became reality. In Khan al Asal, 25 Syrians were massacred by mortars containing weapons grade chlorine. Nineteen of these Syrian martyrs were soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army, who were defending their homeland within its borders, from foreign invaders.

Syria’s Ambassador al Ja’afari immediately called for a UN investigation. This time, the Secretary General agreed…momentarily, until France and the UK intervened to sabotage the inquiry, by demanding the right to fake investigate other areas of Syria. Worse subversion came from Israel, when Ret. Brig. Gen. Itai Bruin held a press briefing in Jerusalem to announce that Syria had used GB (“sarin”) against Syria, and western media immediately was stricken with irrevocable organic brain syndrome. After writing a missive the length of the bible, NYT’s reporter David Sanger went crying to CNN’s Christian Amanwoar that Bruin had provided no evidence of GB use to the reporters attending the saboteur’s conference.

Forty days after the heinous attack on Khan al Asal, H.E. al Ja’afari held a press briefing at the UN, noting the treachery of SC members France and Britain, in disrupting the agreement to investigate.

On 26 May 2013, the FSA chemical weapons threats again went live, as the terrorists attempted to upgrade from the primitive weapons grade chlorine to the more sophisticated P4 (white phosphorus), striking 4 neighborhoods in Damascus. Their collective stupidity resulted in no fatalities or significant injuries; dozens of Syrians who presented to emergency rooms complaining of breathing difficulties, were soon discharged back to their homes.

On 21 August 2013, the FSA chemical weapons threats again went live, this time in al Ghouta, Damascus countryside. Again, the inability of the inbred al Qaeda FSA to upgrade** above the most primitive chlorine as CW, resulted in them killing many of their own, causing them to rat out the Saudis as having given them the weapons: “They didn’t tell us what these arms were or how to use them. When Saud Prince Bandar gives such weapons to people he must give them to those who know how to use them.” Western msm went pavlovian dog, salivating over Obama-Kerry about to obliterate Syria, using the terrorists’ atrocity as cover story. Nobody reported that the CWs came from Saudi occupied Arabia. Nobody noted that American foreign terrorist in Syria, Matthew VanDyk had previously warned the Brit unemployed gamer dad cum source of fake intelligence against Syria Brown Moses, that the FSA had CWs, and was prepared to use them in order to blame the government. Of note: BM is now a Non-Resident Fellow for the US think tank, Atlantic Council.

Assad has nothing to gain from chemical weapons use. He is already winning the war. – American foreign terrorist Matthew VanDyk

All were crestfallen when Syria joined the OPCW, and the excuse to utterly destroy the republic was pulled out from under.

On 24 April 2014, the threat of biological weapon use was kept. More than 50 Syrian Arab Army soldiers of Regiment 74 were attacked from Tel el Jabya near the Israel occupied Syrian Golan. These soldiers were massacred with a genetically altered Clostridium tetani BW. BWs take from hours to days to cause fatalities, but these soldiers’ corpses all showed signs of immediate death, post opisthotonos spasm, with their necks still hyper-extended, and their hands and feet in carpopedal spastic posturing. One martyr appeared to have had a natural immunity against the weapons grade C. tetani, as he had been beheaded. It remains unknown which of the NATO powers tweaked the C. tetani (or whether it was an allied operation). What is known is that the terrorists walking through the corpses of the martyred Syrian soldiers – as though spending a pleasant afternoon in Retiro Park – were there as sadistic cinematic props, as they were incapable of such an unfathomable horror.

On 23 June 2014, OPCW-UN issued the press release that “The Joint Mission welcomes the removal of the remaining 7.2 per cent of chemical weapons material from the Syrian Arab Republic.

On 20 August 2014, OPCW-UN Joint Mission issued the statement that Syria’s chemical weapons were destroyed on board the United States Maritime Vessel Cape Ray. No mention was made if there were witnesses on board, to make sure the US destroyed them.

The UN which refused Syria’s requests for investigations into the FSA chemical weapons threats of December 2012, the deadly [chlorine] attack against Khan al Asal in March 2013, passed UNSCR 2235 (2015) to investigate reports of CW attacks.

On 17 November 2016, UNSCR 2319 extended the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mission (JIM) another year.

The creation of the JIM is unprecedented in UN history. It is part of the most hideous international conspiracy against one country, in the history of humanity.

It consists of a 3-person panel, and has “a political and a support and planning office in New York, and an investigative office in The Hague. A small liaison office is based in Damascus.”

How does JIM actually investigate reports of CW?

During the reporting period, the Mechanism reviewed FFM [OPCW Fact Finding Mission, which does not investigate responsible parties] and evidence, as well as information received from Member States, non-governmental organizations, individual groups or entities and open sources.

“Planning office in New York”? “Investigative office in The Hague”? Does this not sound like the foundation for a kafkaesque kangaroo court?

What is this “information” from “Member States,” member states who have all funded and armed terrorists against Syria?

“Information” is from fraudulent NGOs with millions in disposable monies, all of whom have engaged in crimes against peace in criminal lies against Syria. Human Rites Watch NGO – which received $100 million from the Soros Open Society Foundation – has emitted criminal propaganda against Syria, since the beginning of the crisis.

NGO Mayday Rescue – with a $35,000,000 operating budget – is headquartered in Erdoganstan, from where it emits fake reports against Syria.

NGO Amnesty was founded in London, for purposes of corralling the feelings of the masses. It has consistently engaged in criminal lies against Syria.

NGO White Helmets was founded by a British intelligence operative, a Blackwater wetworker, is also headquartered in Erdoganstan. This death squad gang has received millions from the CIA, and from criminal Member States. Were the destruction of the sovereignty of a nation not at stake, such investigative results would be called gossip.

“Information” from “open sources”? What does that even mean? A Facebook status? A tweet from ‘’Bana” who has been in Turkey since an intelligence operative opened her fake twitter account in which the 7 year old child called for WWIII? Whose father was a terrorist in Syria, and now welcomed in the presidential palace of the rabid Erdogan?

JIM is fake information from war criminal sources.

On 23 December 2016, enraged over the recent liberation of eastern Aleppo that had been held hostage by al Qaeda FSA and derivatives, the FSA chemical weapons threats were toned down a bit. Instead of dumping CWs into humanity’s oldest water source, these terrorists who have held it hostage for more than three years polluted it with diesel fuel. These terrorists deprived 5.5 million Syrians of water. The polluting of this precious source was not enough, though. One al Qaeda operative detonated explosives and blew up surrounding infrastructure to the al Fijah spring – and then had his photograph taken.

The UN’s faux concern was limited to a statement about how very very important water is, and that all parties should ‘give peace a chance.’ There was no mention of the millions that Member States have spent on the attempted final solution against Syria.

The Damascus water war crime has been resolved, but not before Syrian Arab Army General Ahmad al Ghadan, Reconciliation Coordinator was assassinated by western-backed moderate terrorists.

Syria’s largest dam, al Tabqa, has been under high level NATO operatives occupation, since 2013.

On 30 December, seven days after Obama’s favorite FSA terrorists poisoned humanity’s oldest spring, his moderates cut off the main water supply to Aleppo. It has been turned back on – and off – several times. No condemnations came from the UN.

On 28 February, new US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley did her best imitation of her predecessor in spewing fake propaganda against Syria; had she worn a red wig, she could have immediately been mistaken for war whore Samantha Power, who opened the UN to large numbers of known terrorists, and their CNN fan club, to lie about Syria.

The terrorist Member States of France and UK (“F/UK”) had drawn up yet another draft resolution against Syria, some months ago. The F/UK countries have significant histories of campaigns of genocide throughout the world. France and UK have never been held accountable for using chemical weapons against Iraqi tribes, nor testing nuclear explosives on Algerians.

Member State France has funded terror against Syria. Its urchin head of state, Hollande – little Napoleon wannabe – has called for the assassination of Syria’s president.

Member State UK has funded terror against Syria. Its previous head of state – the necro-beastialist Cameron – demanded the removal of President al Assad, many times.

Genocidalists F/UK have never forgiven the Syria for ejecting the French occupiers. These criminals expected their colonialist Sykes-Picot carving of the region to last throughout infinity.

Member State US – which has never been held accountable for the nuclear devastation of civilian cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki, napalming Vietnam, for violently overthrowing Central and South American governments, for P4 use in Fallujah, for genocide of Iraqis – waited for Syria’s Ambassador al Ja’afari to be in Geneva, discussing “peace” with the moderate beheaders of children, the moderate FSA chemical weapons proponents who are beheaders of Syrian soldiers (and who grilled their severed heads), the moderates who beheaded or baked 200 Syrians in ovens in Adra – abruptly joined the two other mafiosi controlling the UN.

When you hear members of the Security Council speak about the use of chemical weapons, it’s pretty amazing because you have unity in the fact that we need to be concerned about chemical weapons use in Syria and elsewhere. That is why the blocking of this resolution is so troubling…Russia and China made and outrageous and indefensible choice today. They refused to hold Bashar al Assad’s regime accountable for the use of chemical weapons.

Haley ran totally and criminally amok in these outrageous remarks, based on fake intelligence from terrorists, from state sponsors of terrorism, and from Member States who have funded terror, and which have long histories of genocide.

Member State US spent over 3 billion in funding terror in Syria, before engaging in the costly war criminal bombings of the SAR.

Donald J. Trump campaigned on the platform of “draining the swamp.” In his unprecedented acceptance speech, he pledged entente to the nations of the world, and promised a good neighbor policy.

Instead, of fulfilling these promises, he has picked up where Barack Obama left off, in war crimes against Syria. He has vocalized his support of Erdoganstan’s invasion and occupation of Jarabulus, Syria.

President Trump has volleyed the words, fake news! back to the Vichy urinals of mainstream, NATO-propaganda msm, which launched these words after the election, as words to further insult Clinton’s basket of deplorables, who were simply sickened by the status quo.

Yet, Trump has allowed Halley to spew fake propaganda at the UN, using fake intelligence reports, gathered by terror Member States from fake NGOs – and real terrorists.

Syria has never launched chemical warfare attacks against Syria.

In lieu of investigating the FSA chemical weapons threats – especially those that were carried out – Ambassador Haley has joined with the terrorist Member States, going with the fetid flow of sewage.

In October 2015, His Excellency al Ja’afari stated that were the west to cease illegal funding, arming, and facilitating the transit of terrorists against Syria, the Syrian Arab Army could destroy “ISIS” in three days.

Keeping the swamp-draining promise would have forced new POTUS Trump to reverse the crimes of old POTUS Obama: A true swamp-drainer would have immediately halted all war crimes against Syria; reopened the Syrian Embassy in DC; released H.E. al Ja’afari from the censorship of being restricted to 25mi/40km radius from the UN; ended the immoral, draconian sanctions against Syria; recalled illegal US foreign terrorist troops in Syria; asked Syria’s forgiveness; offered reparations, and other forms of help.

Tempus fugit; why squander it by supporting terrorists with blood on their hands, and terrorists with blood on their souls?

*In mid-September, upwards of 50 Syrian children were murdered, when given poisoned measles vaccines, in Jirjanaz and Maaret al Nouman, Idlib governate, in “clinics” run by the takfiri. Ambassador al Ja’afari called the deaths a “war crime,” and demanded that the UN investigate. In lieu of an investigation, the UN offered an absurd cover story, illogical and devoid of any shred of common sense: Human error of an unnamed NGO that accidentally reconstituted the measles vaccine, using skeletal muscle relaxant, atracurium, as a diluent, instead of water. Despite the measles vaccine requiring refrigeration, and reconstitution immediately prior to injection, this same ”accident” occurred dozens of times, at different locations.

**Contrary to popular opinion, it is likely the chemical weapon used in al Ghouta was HCN (hydrogen cyanide). To date, despite the many reports of GB, there has been no report of injury to a single first responder, a statistical anomaly. It also must be remembered that the propaganda of GB originated in Israel, al Qaeda’s first air force against Syria (the US-led war criminal coalition became the second, in September 2016, when 83 Syrian Arab Army soldiers were massacred in a bombing attack, while nearby “ISIS” remained unscathed) and without any evidence. Subsequent reports from the terrorists claiming Syria attacked Syria with GB have included dramatic photographs of persons wearing expensive gas masks, they have not included skin protection. GB is fatal via inhalation and through skin absorption, the latter not mentioned in reports showing impressive face masks.

— Miri Wood, RNc