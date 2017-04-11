It’s official: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has her own Syria policy.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that the Trump administration is not seeking regime change in Syria and isn’t changing its “military posture”.

But in an interview with CNN — which also aired on Sunday — Haley claimed the exact opposite: “There’s not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime … Regime change is something that we think is going to happen.”

Someone went off-script. Can you guess who?

We knew that something was seriously wrong when Haley started reading from Netanyahu’s to-do list in Syria.

For us the red flag was when Haley started barfing about removing “Iranian influence” from Syria. So now Syria isn’t allowed to choose its own allies? That doesn’t seem very reasonable. It sounds very neocon/Netanyahu, though.

There’s clearly two warring parties within the Trump administration, with two very different agendas.

And it’s clear which side the media is rooting for.

While Tillerson is obviously in a better position to state Trump’s actual intentions in Syria, the media has fallen in love with Haley and her UNSC PowerPoint presentations:

David Bosco, a professor at the Indiana University-Bloomington School of Global and International Studies and considered a foremost expert on the United Nations, said there are multiple models for U.S. ambassador to the U.N.: ones who work behind the scenes and others who enjoy the spotlight. “My sense so far is that (Haley) is going to end up being one of the more visible U.N. ambassadors that we’ve had,” Bosco said. “I’ve been struck by her level of confidence and her willingness to have a high public profile. She’s done a lot of media interviews, she gave a big speech at the Council on Foreign Relations … I thought she would maybe take a longer period to understand the place and get up to speed. But she does seem to have gotten up to speed fairly quickly.” So far, Haley has benefited from working under a secretary of state who largely eschews public appearances, allowing her to be the face of U.S. foreign policy.

Yes, the rogue face of US foreign policy. Great.

Our question is: If Haley feels so confident directly contradicting the State Department, then who does she work for?

Who is “we”?

