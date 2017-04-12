He would know.

This is an interesting interview I’ve dug up, from yesterday (April 6th).

It just goes to show that the entire world understands that the war against Syria is based on Israeli, which is to say Jewish, interests.

[Translated by Google.]

Question 18: Mr. President, Syria has been subject recently to continuing Israeli aggression. What is the objective behind that? And are you concerned about the possibility of a Syrian-Israeli war?

President Assad: Concern about a war is unrealistic, because the reality is that we are living this war. But as for calling it a Syrian-Israeli war, you can assume in any case that these terrorists are fighting for Israel. Even if they are not a regular Israeli army, they are still fighting for Israel.And Israel shares the objectives with Turkey, the United States, France, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other states. They all share the same objective. It is a war that has taken a new form and uses new instruments. Practically, our victory over the terrorists is a victory over all those states put together. That’s why Israel is doing its best to support these terrorists in every place the Syrian Army advances. They attack in one way or another in order to provide support to the terrorists and in order to stall the momentum of the Syrian Arab Army in facing them.

Let there be no doubt that the Kikes want Syria destroyed, and their henchmen in the nations he mentions are collaborating for that to happen.

Until now, Trump was doing everything in his power to fight back against this agenda. It’s vital he doesn’t fall into this trap.

But it’s not too late. The strike was the bare minimum required for the purpose of distancing himself from Russia and letting off some pressure for the upcoming investigation, perhaps allowing him to buy some time. The situation is not yet too far gone to prevent further escalation.

