When it comes to waging war on Syria, the liberal left loves Trump.

Democrat lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard is one of the few voices in the US congress publicly speaking out Trump’s illegal and reckless strike against Syria which proved to help and support ISIS in its war against Assad.

Gabbard took to twitter to call on American citizens to resist US escalation in Syria so to avoid another Iraq WMD war disaster.

Establishment: Resist, resist, resist! Except when it comes to waging war on Syria. #ResistTrumpsWar

Establishment: Resist, resist, resist! Except when it comes to waging war on Syria.

2:37 AM – 10 Apr 2017

Gabbard appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, being the only American lawmaker not gushing out in praise of Trump’s missle strike.

Escalating Syria regime change war = more children and innocent people dying. now.

12:25 AM – 10 Apr 2017

Congressional approval is meant to help prevent aimless warfare without clear justification, goals and exit strategy.

Have we not learned from Iraq and Libya? The road to hell is paved w/ good intentions. Escalation means more dead children, more refugees.

12:36 AM – 8 Apr 2017

US attacks on Syria won’t save children, rather will strengthen al-Qaeda’s attempts to overtake Syria, leading to more deaths and refugees.

The US should have supported a through UN investigation and international law in regard to the gas attacks in Syria.

12:39 AM – 8 Apr 2017

Many too to twitter to echoe Gabbard’s call to resist a Trump sponsored war breaking out in Syria over yet another false flag event.

It is easy to go to war with other countries. It is not so easy to comprehend the unintended consequences of that war.

Tammy Kosiancic 🌹 @TammyKosiancic

@BernieSanders Not so hard when you have so many past examples to refer to pic.twitter.com/l7QyIkMNgI

3:47 AM – 10 Apr 2017
Veterans For Bernie @vets4bernie

War mongers like @GovHowardDean who lust for military interventionism have absolutely zero foreign policy credibility.

6:13 AM – 10 Apr 2017

Escalating Syria regime change war = more children and innocent people dying. now.

C Johnson @c_johns1042

@TulsiGabbard How sad is our country when it takes a huge act of political courage to question the wisdom of yet another war.

4:22 AM – 10 Apr 2017
