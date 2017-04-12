by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU

When it comes to waging war on Syria, the liberal left loves Trump.

Democrat lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard is one of the few voices in the US congress publicly speaking out Trump’s illegal and reckless strike against Syria which proved to help and support ISIS in its war against Assad.

Gabbard took to twitter to call on American citizens to resist US escalation in Syria so to avoid another Iraq WMD war disaster.

Establishment: Resist, resist, resist! Except when it comes to waging war on Syria. #ResistTrumpsWar

Gabbard appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, being the only American lawmaker not gushing out in praise of Trump’s missle strike.

Many too to twitter to echoe Gabbard’s call to resist a Trump sponsored war breaking out in Syria over yet another false flag event.