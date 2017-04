BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Israeli Air Force struck the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Falita Barrens in northwest Damascus, a local source told Al-Masdar.

The airstrike has not yet been confirmed by the Syrian Air Defense; however, loud explosions were reported from the Falita Barrens tonight.

The Falita Barrens are located near the Lebanese border-crossing and has a rather large presence of Hezbollah fighters in the area.

