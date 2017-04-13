BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 A.M.) – Earlier tonight, reports from the western countryside of Damascus indicated that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the Falita Barrens.

Local activists reported loud explosions coming from the Falita Barrens, claiming Israeli fighter jets were conducting a raid near the border.

However, a source from the Syrian Air Defense notified Al-Masdar News on Thursday morning that the Syrian Arab Army is not present in the Falita Barrens.

The source did add that the Syrian Arab Army is heavily shelling the area and this may caused some confusion.

Syrian opposition activists are now claiming Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah’s positions in the area.

It is still unknown whether or not Hezbollah was attacked by Israeli airstrikes in western Damascus – Hezbollah’s media wing has not released a statement.