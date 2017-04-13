US general has “no doubt” Assad is responsible for chemical weapons attack: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – US Defence Secretary James Mattis said that “there is no doubt” the Syrian government conducted a chemical attack near Idlib last week, speaking during a press conference in Washington D.C, Tuesday.

Mattis said that he had “personally reviewed the intelligence” that claimed that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible, and “determined that a measured military response could best deter the regime from doing this again.”

Detailing the U.S’ military response, Gen. Joseph Votel, Commander of the US Central Command, said that the Syrian Army’s Sharat airfield was targeted as it was assesed as “the launching point for this chemical attack.” Fifty seven targets were hit, leaving it “severely degraded.”

“The Syrian regime should think long and hard before it again acts so recklessly in violation of international law against the use of chemical weapons”, Mattis concluded.