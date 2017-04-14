McCain loves terrorist states like Saudi Arabia. He wants to bring “democracy” and “freedom” in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, but not in Saudi Arabia.

Nonsense rules the Neocon world, and if you don’t think that this is true, then look into the life of John McCain. McCain is old (80 years old), but he doesn’t want to be obsolete. He wants to incite perpetual wars virtually all over the Middle East. And he wants to make a name for himself.

McCain loves to make political moves—crazy and diabolical moves—but he doesn’t act independently. He cannot act independently precisely because that would ruin his Zionist project. He is a Rothschild puppet. He politically doesn’t have an opinion of his own because he has been paid to say weird things, wild things, crazy things, incoherent things, and ultimately dumb and diabolical things.

McCain loves terrorist states like Saudi Arabia. He wants to bring “democracy” and “freedom” in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, but not in Saudi Arabia. Even Newsweek, of all places, declares that “when it comes to beheadings, ISIS has nothing over Saudi Arabia.”[1] Listen to this:

“Yet, for all the outrage these executions have engendered the world over, decapitations are routine in Saudi Arabia, America’s closest Arab ally, for crimes including political dissent—and the international press hardly seems to notice. In fact, since January [2014], 59 people have had their heads lopped off in the kingdom, where ‘punishment by the sword’ has been practiced for centuries….

“People will gather to watch you die. According to British author John R. Bradley, public beheadings are the ‘only form of public entertainment’ in Saudi Arabia, aside from football matches.”[2]

Public decapitations are foreign to Syria, where Assad has been protecting the small minority of Christians. But not a single Neocon mush-head or pinhead has challenged Saudi Arabia over the past few years or so.

In fact, John McCain himself declared: “Thank God for the Saudis and Prince Bandar, and for our Qatari friends.”[3] Why was McCain thanking the Saudis? Well, he got a big chunk of money from them—at least one million dollars.[4]

That’s not all. McCain has been perpetuating a new lie in the media lately. According to him, “the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base.”[5] McCain added:

“I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again…The United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today.”[6]

If justice delayed does not necessarily mean justice denied, then McCain will face the consequences of his own diabolical actions—either in this life or the next. He supported the Iraq war in 2003, which created a devastating effect on the entire country. The same war sent a six-trillion dollar bill to America. Now McCain is still asking for perpetual wars all over the Middle East, while the average American is desperately trying to feed their family.

McCain, Trump, Israel, and the Neocons are certainly drunk with blood. Once they decide to take down a country, they just keep postulating that through the media that the leaders of the country are killing their own people. Now get this:

“Eight out of the top ten newspapers by circulation backed the airstrikes; the Wall Street Journal (4/7/17), New York Times (4/7/17), USA Today (4/7/17), New York Daily News (4/8/17), Washington Post (4/7/17), New York Post (4/10/17), Chicago Sun-Times (4/7/17) and Denver Post (4/7/17) all supported the strikes with varying degrees of qualification and concern.”

These people want to create trouble. They want to incite hatred. Now they are saying that North Korea is the new axis of evil that needs to be expunged![7]

