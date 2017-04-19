Syrian President Bashar Assad made an extremely rude and wonderful observation on Thursday during an interview that was heavily edited by responsible western news outlets.

Here’s Assad, pointing out what is painfully obvious:

The fabricated videos that we’ve been seeing in Khan Sheikhoun when the rescuers try to rescue the victims — or the supposedly dead people or inflicted people — but actually, they weren’t wearing any masks, or any gloves. How? Where is the sarin? They should be effected right away.

We’ve written about this oddity before, but it’s definitely worth repeating: The White Helmets are extremely brave for diving headfirst into a sarin swamp without even basic protective gear such as “gloves”.

Yes, their fearlessness while surrounded by sarin has been well-documented by the likes of AFP:

These guys have sarin-soaked balls the size of watermelons.

Or maybe something isn’t quite adding up?

As usual, AntiWar.com’s Justin Raimondo has distinguished himself with his “basic critical thinking skills” — quite rare for Twitter, as we’re sure you are well aware: