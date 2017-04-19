Astana, Madrid, SANA-Kazakhstan strongly condemned the terrorist act committed against the locals of al-Fouaa and Kefraya in al-Rashideen area to the west of Aleppo last Saturday in which dozens were killed or injured.

“The most outrageous is that the innocent citizens, especially children, were targeted, indicating the inhumanity of terrorists,” the Ministry said in a statement published on its electronic website.

The statement added “We express our deep condolences to the people of Syria, to the families and friends of the victims. We wish an early recovery to all those wounded during the terrorist attack.”

The Ministry affirmed that Kazakhstan supports relentless struggle against terrorism in all its manifestations, and calls for strengthening coordination of international efforts in this direction, including through creation of a “global counter-terrorism coalition network”.

Spain strongly condemns terrorist attack on al-Fouaa and Kefraya locals

The Spanish Government strongly condemned the terrorist bombing which targeted a number of buses carrying locals of al-Fouaa and Kefraya in al-Rashideen area to the west of Aleppo.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Spanish Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack will be brought to justice, affirming the duty of protecting civilians which is admitted by the international humanitarian law.

The statement extended deep and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Ministry statement also affirmed the necessity of the political solution to the crisis in Syria through dialogue and in line with the Geneva Conference and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 .

R.J/ Ghossoun

