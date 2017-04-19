British’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson may ignore anti-war vote in Parliament

ADAM GARRIE

Johnson said that if the US sought British military assistance it would be ‘difficult to say no’.

In 2013, David Cameron’s British government lost a Parliamentary vote on proposed military intervention in Syria.

In a heated debate, prominent anti-war MP George Galloway gave an impassioned speech outlining Britain’s hypocrisy towards Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Galloway cited Assad’s then, comparatively recent visit to Britain when he was a guest of the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

But in 2013, with little credible evidence, all of which has subsequently been totally debunked, Britain wanted to go to war in Syria for many of the same reasons that today both Britain and America are employing, in order to justify the renewed cries for illegal regime change in Damascus.

Today, Boris Johnson implied that the current British government may be wiling to ignore the 2013 Parliamentary vote against military action in Syria and go into Syria at the request of the United States.

Johnson has said,

“We were not asked for specific support (from the United States), but it is my belief—I stress that no such decision has yet been taken—that were such a request to be made in future and were it to be a reasonable request in pursuit of similar objectives, it would be very difficult for the United Kingdom to say no”.

If Britain decides to ignore the Parliamentary vote against going to war, it truly means that like in Turkey, Britain no longer has a legally meaningful legislative debating chamber.

