DAMASCUS, SYRIA (9:55 P.M.) – The fiercest clashes since the beginning of the Euphrates Wrath offensive erupted in Raqqa province on Tuesday as a unit of ISIS special forces (so-called Inghimasi) were tasked with infiltrating Ayd al-Saghir, a village just west of Tabqa city which the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) overran last week.

Spearheaded by six Inghimasi fighters, ISIS pushed behind enemy lines at the aforementioned village and caught SDF troops off-guard, killing a number of Kurdish militants in the process. As SDF reinforcements arrived to Ayd Al-Saghir minutes later, suicide bombers blasted their positions, killing and wounding many, according to Amaq Agency.

All six suicide Islamic State combattants were killed in the operation – pictures of their somewhat succesful operation can be found below:

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also published photos and video evidence of their side of events, claiming to have foiled the attack, sustaining only minor losses:

Meanwhile, six villages were liberated today in the northern Raqqa countryside as the SDF attacked from an axis which has been cold for some time.

source