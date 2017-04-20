ALEX CHRISTOFOROU

Senator John McCain talks about North Korea’s failed missile test, and how the swamp is swallowing up Trump.

With tensions in North Korea pushing the US towards conflict, John McCain took to Meet the Press to help nudge Trump towards war.

Much of the interview focuses on the Korean peninsula, but McCain did find a minute to discuss how his ISIS army must defeat secular Assad, and raise the black flag (McCain has worked so hard to cultivate), over Damascus.

The best part of the interview comes in minute 5 when McCain expresses his sincere joy in the fact that Trump is being swallowed up by the DC establishment.

Zerohedge reports…

Last week we noted that Trump’s base was starting to turn on him after the White House seemed flip on several key campaign issues including labeling China a currency manipulator, ousting Yellen as the Fed Chair and taking a hard stance against NATO, among other things. The sudden reversals earned Trump a new nickname in the Twittersphere of “Flipper-in-Chief.”

Of course, Trump attempted to downplay the new moniker by highlighting all of the campaign promises he has ‘kept’ since being in office.

But any damage that Trump may have hoped to undo with his tweet last week, was quickly erased over the weekend when John McCain appeared on “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd to confirm that he “hopes” Trump has been “sucked in by the Washington establishment.”

Jump to the 5 minute mark to listen to McCain cackle in laughter at how the swamp is completely sucking in US President Trump…



Todd: “I want to talk about the overall changes. You’ve said he’s growing in office. There are some that will say, ‘no the Washington establishment sucked him in.’”

McCain: “I hope so [awkward laughter]. On national security, I do believe he has assembled a strong team and I think, very appropriately, he is listening to them.”

