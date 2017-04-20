Long gone is Trump the peacemaker, now showing his true colours as a President who wants to go to war with more countries than Obama.

Every time he opens his mouth he is making a complete idiot of himself. Claiming that he sent missiles to Iraq instead of Syria. He has no idea who he is bombing. Threatening N Korea and sending the ships in the wrong direction. The man has no clue what he is talking about. He has partnered himself with the biggest warmongers who can easily pull the wool over his eyes and turn him into an idiot.

He has become the tv reality star who is the mouthpiece for US warmongers. Dropping bombs on countries does not make you look strong, it makes you look like a puppet. Dropping bombs on other countries will not make the US strong again, it just makes the US the biggest threat to World Peace and an enemy to everyone on this planet.