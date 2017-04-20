by Miri Wood

Families hold Ahrar al Sham, Nusra, Qatar, and Turkey responsible for failing to protect and secure the safety of their families. For two days the ‘militants’ procrastinated, keeping families on the buses with little food, water, and exhausted, delaying the evacuation. In the chaos of the bombing, a large number of their relatives have been kidnapped/gone missing and they have no news of their whereabouts.

The families of Fouaa and Kafraya demand the following:

All culprits involved in the bombing be handed over to the authorities in the Syrian Arab Republic.

The transfer of the wounded (in opposition areas/Turkey) to hospitals under the control of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The commitment of the opposition the continuation of the agreement and completion of the evacuation of residents from Fouaa and Kafraya

Finding those who have since gone missing and have been kidnapped after this crime.

Enforcement of international guarantees to ensure the safe evacuation of those from Fouaa and Kafraya.

Qatar, as the guarantor of the opposition in the agreement, should pay compensation to the families for each martyr and wounded person.

The UN Security Council to hold an emergency session in order to condemn the attack and hold those states behind the attack accountable.

Those who accused the Syrian government and the army of responsibility for the bombing are only trying to clear themselves of responsibility.

To make Saturday 15th April Children’s Day in the Syrian Arab Republic to commemorate those killed in the bombing.

Via Twitter account @Nour_Samaha. Ms. Samaha is a Lebanon-based journalist reporting on the Levant.

“We will support our government until the very last drop of our blood! We are with you Bashar no matter what they do to us! For you, Syria! For you, Syria!” — Syrian woman in above video.

Self-made Syrian enemy, Qatar, brokered a deal with Syrian ally, Iran, to exchange Qatari-run terrorists for Syrian civilians held hostage by the terrorists. The plan involved terrorists and their abductees from Madaya, Zabadani, Fouaa and Kafraya.

Despite the worth of Qatari guarantees being shown in the atrocious massacre of internally displaced persons from Fouaa and Kafraya, Qatar is now guaranteeing the safety of OPCW inspectors, should they decide to enter Jahbat al Nusra occupied Idlib.

