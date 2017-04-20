BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) downed an Islamic State (ISIL) attack drone in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, the NDF’s official media account reported on Wednesday night.

According to the NDF, their forces in the village of Abu Al-Alaya downed the Islamic State attack drone while it was flying over their positions and bombing civilians in the area.

The bomb used by the Islamic State to attack the civilians of Abu Al-Alaya was identified by the Syrian military as a NATO-sponsored GLV-HEF projectile, which is produced in Bulgaria.

ISIL has been using these projectile bombs to harass the civilians in east Homs and Deir Ezzor for several months now, forcing the Syrian military to constantly monitor these villages and towns in eastern Syria.