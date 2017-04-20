BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition destroyed all of the bridges inside the key northern Al-Raqqa town of Hazimah, local activists reported on Thursday morning.

U.S. Coalition warplanes reportedly carried out a number of bombings on Wednesday and Thursday that were meant to disrupt the Islamic State’s ability to resupply their forces in Hazimah.

As a result, the U.S. Coalition destroyed all of the bridges in Hazimah, further adding to the overall destruction of the Syrian state.

The U.S. has carried out several similar bombings in the past, including a number of attacks on the bridges in the eastern Deir Ezzor town of Albukamal.

source