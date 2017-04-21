Assad says the Turks must go.

Ths is one of the messages Syria’s President delivered during a wide-ranging interview with RIA Novosti and Sputnik.

According to Assad, Syria will never allow foreign powers to occupy or partition Syria: “Either they leave, or it’s your land — you have to defend it. You have to go and fight. You can’t say ‘they can stay’ or ‘let’s negotiate’. No, you don’t negotiate. It’s your land. You defend it. You expel them, you fight them.”

Assad also said that the US and its allies will be easier to expel from Syria once their proxy armies — the so-called ‘moderate rebels’ — are defeated. His hope is that once the proxy armies are destroyed, US and Turkish forces will withdraw. If they don’t, Assad said Syria will fight to defend its land from foreign occupation.

Some highlights from the interview:

When you talk about the Turkish invasion, when you talk about American troops – again, it’s an invasion – and, when you talk about the terrorists on the ground – it’s one entity. There’s no difference. There’s one master who is controlling all the factions. So the priority now is to defeat the terrorists. When you defeat the terrorists, the Turkish Army, and any other army, will be weak on the ground. Their real strength are their proxies, not their own army. In that regard, when you defeat the terrorists, it will be very easily to expel the other [groups], including the Turks. Either they leave, or it’s your land — you have to defend it. You have to go and fight. You can’t say ‘they can stay’ or ‘let’s negotiate’. No, you don’t negotiate. It’s your land. You defend it. You expel them, you fight them.

Watch the full interview below: