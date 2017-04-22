Turkey has been caught before using humanitarian pretexts to smuggle weapons into Syria

After overrunning Al Qaeda positions in Hama on Friday, the Syrian Army captured some intriguing spoils of war: Turkish flour bags full of explosives.

While it’s unclear whether the bags were emptied of their original contents before being stuffed with C4, unfortunately Turkey has a well-documented habit of using humanitarian assistance as a pretext for smuggling weapons into Syria.

Here’s a video of the “humanitarian flour”:

Follow M Green @MmaGreen Syrian Army found Turkish ‘flour’ humanitarian aid bags full of C4 &mixes for explosives after liberating Al Qaeda position in North Hama CS



From this video alone, it’s obviously not clear under what circumstances these explosives found their way into the Turkish flour bags.

But It’s a documented fact that Turkey has used “humanitarian aid” as a guise for supplying “moderate” rebels with weapons and supplies:

The 2014 National Intelligence Organisation scandal is a military political scandal regarding the role of Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) in supplying weapons to neighboring Syria during the Syrian Civil War.

The scandal broke out on 1 January 2014, when an anonymous call was made to the Adana Attorney General, claiming that a number of lorries were on their way to Syria carrying weapons on both days. Despite the Turkish Gendarmerie conducting a search on 19 January, their search was cut short by the Governor of Adana Hüseyin Avni Coş, who claimed that the lorries belonged to the National Intelligence Organisation (MİT). The prosecutor who ordered the search, as well many of the Gendarmerie soldiers who conducted it, were all removed from their posts and some faced legal investigation. The government, then led by Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, first claimed that the cargo of the lorries were a ‘national secret’, but later claimed that the lorries were carrying food and medical supplies to the Turkmen population in Syria. Many critics of the government alleged that the lorries were in fact supplying arms to rebel groups fighting in the Syrian Civil War.

On 29 May 2015, the newspaper Cumhuriyet released footage of the search, confirming that the lorries were in fact carrying weapons. The government subsequently faced calls to resign while an investigation began into Cumhuriyet for releasing the footage

