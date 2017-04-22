BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big offensive in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus today, targeting the Islamist defenses at the village of Hawsh Al-Salhiyah.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from their air force, the Syrian Arab Army’s 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard stormed Hawsh Al-Salhiyah this afternoon, striking the Islamist defenses along the river axis.

According to Al-Masdar’s Ibrahim Joudeh, the Syrian Arab Army has entered Hawsh Al-Salhiyah after a fierce battle with the Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) militants this afternoon.

If the Syrian Arab Army manages to capture Hawsh Al-Salhiyah from Jaysh Al-Islam, then they will be in position to strike the key hilltop of Tal Firzat, which overlooks the key town of Nashabiyah.