DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:00) – The Islamic State claimed that at least 12 Kurdish militants were killed in a suicide attack in the western countryside of Raqqa.

The suicide attack, which struck the US-backed forces in al-Hudaidat area, also destroyed two vehicles.

ISIS is desperately defending its de-facto capital against a wide-scale military campaign led by the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) amid rumors that the terror group is moving its stronghold to the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Meanwhile, battles continue to break out between the two warring parties in Tabqa city, as the latest ISIS assault has left 15 Kurdish militiamen dead near the Great Dam.

