BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – At the end of March, the jihadist rebels were on a high across Syria, as their forces managed to recapture several sites in northern Hama and eastern Damascus.

However, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham would quickly come down from this high in April, when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies launched wide-scale offensives in northern Hama and eastern Damascus to recover the territory they lost in March.

In a matter of twenty days, the Syrian Arab Army had recaptured all of the territory they lost in northern Hama and eastern Damascus during the month of March, while also pushing deeper into the enemy’s territory.

With April coming to an end in a week, the jihadist rebels now find themselves on the verge of losing the Al-Qaboun District of Damascus and their remaining territory in northern Hama.

Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army seized another village in northern Hama, putting them at the outskirts of Al-Lataminah, one of the last jihadist strongholds in the province.

Meanwhile, in east Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard forces have now captured a large chunk of Al-Qaboun, leaving them within a few dozen meters of entering the Tishreen District.

If the jihadist rebels fail to hold onto these sites in the coming days, the month of May could prove to be more cruel to them than April.

