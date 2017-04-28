BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda affiliated Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant group has held strong in the western sector of Aleppo recently, thanks in large part to their large arsenal of U.S. manufactured anti-tank TOW missiles.

These TOW missiles have especially played an integral role near the Al-Zahra’a front, where a significant number of hilltops and farms are prime for open field attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) armored vehicles.

In the past, the jihadist rebels have been able to hold onto similar terrain in the Aleppo Governorate with these weapons; however, a shortage of TOW missiles during the battle for the eastern districts in late 2016 exposed a clear weakness in their defences.

However, it appears the jihadist rebels are once again in possession of a large number of TOW missiles, which have likely been supplied by their Saudi and Turkish sponsors, with possible approval from Washington.

It’s not necessarily clear how many of these advanced missiles the jihadist forces currently possess, but the constant use of these weapons in the past two weeks has led many in the Syrian Army’s High Command to believe they have a significant stock.