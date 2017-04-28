The political plot once again thickens: the Israeli regime wants blood to flow in Syria. They want chaos and destruction because they think that this is the best way to expand their essentially Talmudic and diabolical ideology.

If you still believe that Israel seeks peace in Syria, then you need to listen to the wisdom of Israeli ambassador Michael Oren. The Jerusalem Post has recently quoted Oren saying unequivocally that “there is no Syria to negotiate with.”[1]

Why? Well, listen to the title from which the quotation came: “With Syria in pieces, it’s time to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan.” In other words, if the Assad government goes down and ISIS and other terrorist cells eventually take over Syria, then the only benefactor will inexorably be the Israeli regime.

There is another implication here as well. If there is peace in Syria, then it will be bad for the Israeli regime precisely because they would not be able to get rid of Assad and that the “annexation of the Golan” would be almost impossible. Peace is dangerous to the Israeli regime, and that is one reason why they have done their best to shut down any peaceful resolution with the Syrian government. In fact, the CIA told the so-called Syrian rebels not to attend any peace conference with Russia and the Syrian government.

Trump once again was helping the regime when he attacked Syria a few weeks ago. Trump has already given “Mad Dog” Mattis full authority to send more troops in the region. At the same time, the United States has already sent “shipment of fighter jets to Israel.”

What we are seeing again and again is that the war in Syria has never been about the Syrian refugees at all. Nor has it been about the Assad government, which the Zionist media has labeled a dictator. If that were the case, then the United States and Israel should attack and antagonize Saudi Arabia, not Iran or North Korea.

Keep in mind that Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen has already produced untold misery. In fact, a “child dies every 10 minutes” largely due to the war.[2] Also, don’t forget that Saudi Arabia is a US ally. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has just met with Russian officials and declared that “there was no political future for President Bashar al-Assad.”

So, the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are working tirelessly to kill Assad and drink his blood in the streets of Damascus. They drunk Gaddafi’s blood and now they are longing for more.

